Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Cummins by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $341.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.77 and a 200 day moving average of $346.22. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.88 and a 12-month high of $387.90.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

