Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STC

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,151,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 149.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 204,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,488,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.