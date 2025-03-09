StockNews.com Downgrades Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Hold

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

ORN opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $223.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,749,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 200,420 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 250,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

