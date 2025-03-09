StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.12. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.
About Golden Minerals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.