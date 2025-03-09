StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.12. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.