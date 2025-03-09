Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 8,121 shares.The stock last traded at $3.59 and had previously closed at $3.30.

Studio City International Trading Up 16.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.41.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Studio City International worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

