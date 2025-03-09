Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells $40,550.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,664,119.30. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00.

On Friday, February 28th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $44,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $41,960.00.

On Monday, February 24th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $42,630.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $44,230.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $44,980.00.

On Friday, February 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $44,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $43,800.00.

On Monday, February 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $43,430.00.

On Friday, February 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $42,670.00.

Summit Midstream stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $421.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMC. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $3,829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth about $3,313,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $3,061,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $2,321,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

