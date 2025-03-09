Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Bank of America cut Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,783,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,373,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,528 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,606,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,917,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,214 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,061.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,323,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $133.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $110.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

