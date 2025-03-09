Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 988,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,586 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $195,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,721,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,802 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,461,000 after buying an additional 2,931,209 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,241,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 799.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,886 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,098,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $176.58 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $915.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

