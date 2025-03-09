The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $85.00 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

