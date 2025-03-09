The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.07. 516,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,692,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEO. Noble Financial raised The GEO Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The GEO Group Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,919,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,213,000 after buying an additional 66,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,398,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after buying an additional 1,422,676 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,839,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after buying an additional 1,452,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 240,251 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

