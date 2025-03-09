Tilson Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,545 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 7.5% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,331,000 after buying an additional 202,963 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,358,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after purchasing an additional 349,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,095,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $61.45 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

