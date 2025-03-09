Top Space Stocks To Follow Today – March 9th

Alphabet, Boeing, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies that operate in the space industry, such as those involved in satellite technology, spacecraft manufacturing, and space exploration ventures. These investments offer exposure to the rapidly evolving field of space technology, although they often carry risks associated with high innovation costs and regulatory challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,359,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,604,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $207.05.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,519,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,522. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.22. The company has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $203.80.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $518.77.

