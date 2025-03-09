Truist Financial Cuts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $80.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GMS. Loop Capital upped their price target on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.88. GMS has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 94,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

