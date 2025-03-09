UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 43.24% from the company’s previous close.

M has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Macy’s Trading Up 6.6 %

M opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,689,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,775,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,387,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,838,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,572 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

