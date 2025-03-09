Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Get Vericel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VCEL

Vericel Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Vericel

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. Vericel has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,187.50. This trade represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 3,908 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $242,256.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,759.94. This represents a 76.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $466,200. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.