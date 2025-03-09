Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $589,000 Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,158,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,807,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 933,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 625,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 762,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 103,885 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

