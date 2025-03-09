Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,657,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 2,405,352 shares.The stock last traded at $18.95 and had previously closed at $20.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.