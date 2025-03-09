Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 338.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $41,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,753 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $55.67 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on FOX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FOX from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

