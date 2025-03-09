Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $39.29 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 3,948.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $39,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in Atkore by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 318,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 113,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 331.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 125,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 96,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth $7,916,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Roth Capital upgraded Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.83. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

