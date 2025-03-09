Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $43.26 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 954,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,398 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $43,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,292,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,675,000 after buying an additional 169,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,531 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,642,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 171,411 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,105 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

