Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 174,824 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,503,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 174,824 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $45,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 67.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PBR opened at $12.97 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

