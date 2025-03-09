Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,458 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $39,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE OMC opened at $84.90 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

