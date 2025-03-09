Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells $274,807.68 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,016 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $167,331.60.

Warby Parker stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRBY. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

