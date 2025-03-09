Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 373 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Watsco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 582,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $513.78 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.08 and a 12 month high of $571.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.24.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.25.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

