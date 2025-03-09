WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a 5.6% increase from WCM Global Growth’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

WCM Global Growth Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $434.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.60.

About WCM Global Growth

Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

