WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a 5.6% increase from WCM Global Growth’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
WCM Global Growth Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $434.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.60.
About WCM Global Growth
