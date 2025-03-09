Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases Shares of 2,647 CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in CBIZ by 10.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 960.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,768 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $72.78 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $90.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average is $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBZ

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.