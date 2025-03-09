Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

WES has been the subject of a number of other reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WES

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

WES opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,809,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $876,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,362 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,064,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,903,000 after purchasing an additional 159,016 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,273,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,341 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 99,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,228,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.