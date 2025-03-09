Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Wipro were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 3,722,115 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,562,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 2,120,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Wipro by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,501,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,356 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Wipro by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,610,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 867,516 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,667,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WIT shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Stock Down 0.2 %

WIT stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.