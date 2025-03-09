XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 1,215.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in XPeng by 1,703.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 2.68. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $23.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XPEV. China Renaissance raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

