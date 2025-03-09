XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR) Receives $20.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.27.

XIFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised XPLR Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:XIFR opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. XPLR Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. As a group, analysts predict that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,642 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in XPLR Infrastructure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,434 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

