Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,204,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $127,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,942,000 after buying an additional 125,852 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,814,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,161,000 after acquiring an additional 577,320 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,021,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 371,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $107.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.69 and a 1-year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

