14,612 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 18.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.28. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

