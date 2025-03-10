18,000 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Purchased by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $1.78 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

