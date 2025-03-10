3,106 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Amphenol by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $62.99 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

