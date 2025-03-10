5,298 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Acquired by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $135.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.51 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

Read Our Latest Report on INGR

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.