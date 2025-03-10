5,710 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,005,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,916,000 after acquiring an additional 177,282 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 157,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,436 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nordson by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 321,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,499,000 after acquiring an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nordson by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $215.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.28 and its 200 day moving average is $236.98. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.83 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

