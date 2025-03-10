91,381 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 492,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,455,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of WBA opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

