Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,760.04. This trade represents a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,333.42. This trade represents a 49.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $109.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.42. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $89.12 and a one year high of $132.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

