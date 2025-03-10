Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 1.8% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Aflac by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $108.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average is $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

