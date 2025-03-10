Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Sells $485,133.60 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) COO Adam Karon sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $485,133.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,261.40. This represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Karon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Adam Karon sold 6,431 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $517,631.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.15. 3,872,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,139. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $111.79. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Akamai Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 86.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,390 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 188,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46,335 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

