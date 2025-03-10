Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 546,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 572,724 shares.The stock last traded at $5.89 and had previously closed at $6.38.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 11.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $589.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

