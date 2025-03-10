Arizona State Retirement System Buys 466 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Albemarle from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $67.23 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -14.46%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

