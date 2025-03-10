Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,678 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125,852 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,825,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $107.87 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Read Our Latest Report on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.