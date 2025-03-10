Assura (LON:AGR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.70 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.48 ($0.60), with a volume of 192223500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.74 ($0.53).

Assura Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37.

About Assura

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

