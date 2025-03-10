Assura (LON:AGR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.70 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.48 ($0.60), with a volume of 192223500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.74 ($0.53).
Assura Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37.
About Assura
We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).
Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Assura
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.