Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,673,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,729,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.

LSTR opened at $161.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.64 and a 1-year high of $196.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

