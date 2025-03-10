Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,332,016,000 after purchasing an additional 113,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after purchasing an additional 369,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,713,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,795,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.

S&P Global Stock Down 3.3 %

SPGI opened at $497.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $515.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $153.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

