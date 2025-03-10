Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,636,000 after buying an additional 520,536 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $249.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.04 and a 200-day moving average of $240.95. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

