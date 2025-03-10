Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $140.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $334.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $145.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

