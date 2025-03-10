Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $87.30 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.