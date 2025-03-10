Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $1.56 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,339 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
SEA Price Performance
NYSE SE opened at $135.93 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 906.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
