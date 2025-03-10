Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $1.56 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,339 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

NYSE SE opened at $135.93 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 906.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.